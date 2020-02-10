We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
ABC's Newest Drama Thriller 'For Life' Will Be Your New Winter TV Obsession

We've been looking for a new show to add to our weekly TV regimen, and it seems we may have found it. ABC's newest drama thriller, For Life, is the latest series to hit the network, and by the looks of the trailers, it's one we don't want to miss. The legal drama, created by Hank Steinberg and produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, follows a man in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Is the captivating story actually a true one?

Is 'For Life' based on a true story?

Sort of. For Life is actually loosely based on a true story. That said, the new series is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was wrongfully convicted in 1991 as one of the biggest drug kingpin's in the New York and New Jersey area.

Rather than taking a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, Isaac chose to instead study law in prison, and worked to overturn the convictions of over 20 of his inmates as a proxy-lawyer while still behind bars.