ABC's Newest Drama Thriller 'For Life' Will Be Your New Winter TV Obsession

Sort of. For Life is actually loosely based on a true story. That said, the new series is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was wrongfully convicted in 1991 as one of the biggest drug kingpin's in the New York and New Jersey area.

Rather than taking a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, Isaac chose to instead study law in prison, and worked to overturn the convictions of over 20 of his inmates as a proxy-lawyer while still behind bars.