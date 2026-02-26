Francesca Goes Through a Lot in 'Bridgerton' Season 4, Part 2 — Is She Pregnant With John's Baby? Francesca's storyline is heartbreaking. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 26 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2. At the beginning of Bridgerton Season 4, it seems all Francesca can talk about is "reaching her pinnacle." She asks Penelope and Violet for advice, which leads to some awkward but lighthearted conversations. However, Francesca is not asking simply to spice up her sex life.

She desperately wants to become pregnant with John's child and believes that her inability to reach a pinnacle is the reason for their infertility. When John dies, Francesca holds herself together because she believes she might finally be pregnant.

Is Francesca pregnant with John's baby?

Francesca remains stoic after her husband's death, even while her family members encourage her to let herself grieve. She finally reveals that she's trying to stay calm because she believes she may be pregnant.

Francesca evantually gets examined to determine whether she is truly pregnant. Unfortunately, she doesn't get the answer she wants. After finding out that she isn't pregnant with John's child, she finally lets her emotions loose. Violet tries to console her by telling her that she knows what it's like to lose the love of her life.

Francesca says that her mom doesn't know what she's going through at all because Violet was able to give her late husband, Edmund, eight children, or eight "pieces of her," as Francesca puts it. Francesca thinks she has failed John by not becoming pregnant with an heir.

Francesca does get pregnant eventually in the books.

Julia Quinn wrote a series of vignettes looking back at the lives of each of the series' main couples. In this series, it's revealed that Francesca eventually has two children with John's cousin, Michael Sterling, per The Mirror. They have a son, named John Sterling, after Francesca's late husband. Their daughter is named Janet Helen Sterling.

In the Bridgerton show, Michael's character is gender-swapped, so the prospect of Francesca having biological children is likely off the table. However, it's possible the couple-to-be could explore adoption if they choose to raise children together.

Francesca's actor, Hannah Dodd, talked about her infertility storyline.

In an interview with Swoon, Hannah Dodd joked, "So I have said the world pinnacle about a thousand times." She then delved into the feelings behind Francesca's mission to find her pinnacle. "It really breaks my heart that she thinks she's responsible for not being pregnant yet because of [not finding the pinnacle]," Hannah said, adding, "Obviously, putting that much pressure on that is not going to help it happen as well."