Already Missing 'Good Girls'? There Might Only Be One Place to Watch the Show

As The Hollywood Reporter breaks down, it turns out Netflix had a deal Good Girls before the drama even began airing as part of a new kind of television deal with then-VP of content, Bela Bajaria. This new deal saved the network money but limited how much Universal Television could make since Netflix had the global and SVOD rights.

Sadly, because Netflix has global and streaming rights to the show, Good Girls will not be available on Peacock as previously anticipated. At one point, there was an effort to save the series entirely by moving it to Netflix, but that failed.

Thankfully, as the last episodes of Good Girls air, they are still available for streaming on NBC's website, NBC.com. Good Girls is also currently available for streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime, but it's unknown how long that will last.

While it's unlikely Season 4 will appear for streaming on Netflix in July 2021 when episodes are still airing on television, perhaps the whole series will be on Netflix in August 2021, at the earliest.