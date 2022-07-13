'Holey Moley' Is the Perfect Mix of 'Wipeout' and Giant Mini Golf — Is It Coming Back?

One cause for the change in viewership could be the fact that Season 3 aired during the fall (when more people are watching television), while Season 4 premiered at the beginning of May 2022, and ended nearly halfway into July. There is a lot to take into consideration during that time, such as graduations, vacations, and various holidays. All told, folks are not at home watching as much television in the summer as they are during the rest of the year. Here's hoping Holey Moley gets at least one more trip around the course.