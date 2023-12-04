Home > Viral News > Influencers > Instagram Is Instagram Adding Profile Views? Let's Unpack the Rumors People are trying to figure out how to get rid of the views feature on Twitter, and now there are rumors that the feature will come to Instagram too! By Sarah Walsh Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Other social media platforms are adding views features.

Many Instagram users are worried that IG might add a similar feature.

Whether there will be a feature like this or not, don't forget that you can still see who views stories on Instagram

A rumor has been circulating within the Instagram community suggesting the possible addition of a profile views feature. As Twitter introduced a similar feature, speculation has stirred concern among Instagram users.

Many are left wondering whether Instagram will really do us dirty like that. Let's unravel the mystery of whether Instagram is truly considering adding profile views.

Is Instagram adding a views feature or not?

The burning question on many Instagram users' minds is whether the platform is indeed planning to introduce a profile views feature. As of the latest information available, Instagram hasn't officially confirmed that it plans to add such a feature.

The platform, known for its emphasis on user privacy, has historically refrained from allowing users to see who views their profiles. Instagram's policies ensure that profile visitors remain anonymous, whether they are followers or non-followers.

Despite users' curiosity and the persistent rumor, Instagram isn't adding a feature for checking out your profile views. Of course, this could change, but for now, you’re safe.

Twitter added views, and now many social media users are worried.

The social media sphere is interconnected, and trends often transcend platforms. With Twitter introducing "views," people started to worry that the same could be happening with Instagram.

Elon Musk — who owns Twitter — reportedly introduced Twitter views. There are numbers at the bottom of tweets to indicate the view count. Twitter's addition has triggered worries among Instagram users and raised questions about whether Instagram will follow suit. Some users think that views being made public would be an invasion of privacy.

Don't forget, you can see who views your Instagram story!

While it doesn’t look like Instagram will be adding a feature for profile views anytime soon, don’t forget that there is already some of that on Instagram! People can still see who views their stories on Instagram for 24 hours.

This feature, accessible through the "Viewers" option, allows users to gauge the reach and engagement of their stories. For business accounts, Instagram Insights provides additional data on story performance and offers valuable insights into audience behavior. And for non-business accounts, you can tell who’s lurking on your page.

Even though there are plenty of rumors flying around social media right now, it doesn’t look like there is any need for alarm just yet. As of now, Instagram is not adding any sort of profile views feature.