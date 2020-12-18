What's the Latest With Joey Graceffa's Love Life?

While many YouTubers try to expand their careers beyond the vlogs that originally made them famous, few are truly successful at doing so. Joey Graceffa initially rose to viral fame after posting parody videos for top movies, including, notably, The Hunger Games in 2012. He's since expanded his career into acting, reality TV, and writing, all while still continuing to update his subscribers through lifestyle vlogs.

With nearly 10 million subscribers and a popular murder mystery premium series, Escape the Night, Joey has continued to dazzle his fans, and to keep them guessing as to what he'll do next.

Joey did shock his fans in the summer of 2020 when he announced a huge update in his long-term relationship with Daniel Preda.

Is Joey Graceffa married? Find out what other big life step Joey took to finish up the year.