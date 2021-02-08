Fans Are Wondering if [Spoiler] Is Dead on 'Firefly Lane'

Firefly Lane takes viewers through multiple timelines, however, in the 2003 timeline, viewers are left with many questions. Kate's estranged husband, Johnny, decides to take a job as a war correspondent in Iraq. Though the decision initially brings much tension to Kate and Johnny’s relationship, they eventually reconcile for one final night before Johnny leaves.

However, at the end of Episode 10, titled "Auld Lang Syne," we get a glimpse of Johnny’s journey in Iraq that might squash any chance of Kate and Johnny truly getting back together. Viewers see Johnny close to an exploding landmine, and before we can see if he makes it out alive, the episode cuts away.

Viewers are then watching the funeral of Kate's father. At the funeral, it’s revealed that Tully and Kate are no longer speaking, and Tully tells Kate, "When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?"

So, what happened to Tully and Kate, and does it have to do with Johnny?