Is Jordan Hudson Pregnant With Bill Belichick's Child? Here's What the Evidence Says

When news first broke in early 2023 that Bill Belichick, 73, and Jordan Hudson, 24, were dating, despite the nearly 50-year age gap, let’s just say people were a little shocked. Bill was previously married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006, and the two share three kids. After that, he was with Linda Holliday until 2023, and not long after their split, he apparently started seeing Jordan.

Ever since the relationship went public, they’ve received a lot of attention, which has fueled a number of rumors. The latest claim is that Jordan is pregnant with Bill’s child, with some sources even insisting there’s confirmation from family insiders. With so much conflicting information circulating, it’s time to set the record straight on the pregnancy rumor based on the facts we have.

Is Jordon Hudson pregnant?

Jordan Hudson does not appear to be pregnant, let alone carrying Bill Belichick’s child. No credible sources have confirmed that she’s expecting, and the sources claiming “family confirmation” are also questionable.

For instance, an X (formerly Twitter) account run by @DerricoHenrio posted about the alleged pregnancy, claiming family sources confirmed the news, but the account’s bio identifies it as a “parody” and “2024 Master Baiter of the Year,” not to mention it has fewer than 6,000 followers. Needless to say, that pretty much cancels out any credibility it might have had.

Another account, @No3sports, even shared an AI-generated photo of Bill and Jordan with her sporting a baby bump. While some people were fooled, anyone who looks closely enough can see the discrepancies. That’s strike two.

Beyond that, if a family source did actually confirm the pregnancy, you best believe the news would have gone straight to a prominent outlet, which, of course, hasn’t happened yet.

Further evidence that supports Jordan isn’t pregnant comes from a photo of the couple enjoying a night out, captured and shared by TMZ on X on Aug. 22, 2025. She’s wearing a fitted cream-colored tank and slacks, with no baby bump in sight. Add to that the fact that neither Bill nor Jordan has shared or confirmed any news themselves, and it’s clear this rumor is purely speculative, with zero evidence to back it up.

How did Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson meet?

While we can’t confirm that Bill and Jordan are expecting a child together, though all signs point to no, one thing is clear: They really don’t like discussing their relationship with the media. During a sit-down interview with journalist Tony Dokoupil on CBS's Sunday Morning, when asked how they met, Jordan interjected from the background, saying, “Not talking about this.”

Bill Belichick shifted his focus from the Xs and Os to XOXO Thursday night -- enjoying a night out with Jordon Hudson.



📸 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/HthTfQh527 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2025

Bill reportedly later explained that her response came after he had made it clear he was only there to discuss his book, not his relationship, yet the question still came up. Fair enough! Overall, though, it seems the pair prefers to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

That said, TMZ reported, and even shared photos of, their alleged first encounter, which reportedly took place in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida after the two sat next to each other. Bill asked about her textbook, since she was in college at the time, and that sparked a conversation. They reportedly exchanged information during the flight, though they didn’t allegedly start dating right away.