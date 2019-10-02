Will Kathy Bates Be Making an Appearance in 'American Horror Story: 1984'?

Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Story, has captivated audiences for its frightful storylines and horrific characters. While fans are quick to point out their favorite cast members and seasons, sadly, in Season 9, fans were forced to say goodbye to a few staple actors that have been on the FX show since the beginning.

Evan Peters announced after AHS: Apocalypse that he would not be returning for Season 9. "It's just exhausting," he told GQ, referencing his former roles on the show. "It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life.”

While AHS: 1984 has a few familiar faces, such as Emma Roberts and Leslie Grossman, one person who has not been announced as a series regular on the slasher flick is Kathy Bates. So, is Kathy in AHS: 1984?

Source: FX

Is Kathy Bates in American Horror Story: 1984? Sorry, American Horror Story fans. The actress has not been listed as a series regular on this season of the FX show. According to the show’s IMDB page, she is not credited for AHS: 1984. However, that does not mean she will not make a quick cameo (similar to that of Jessica Lange reprising her Murder House character, Constance Langdon) in the show. Well, we certainly hope that's the case!

Will Jessica Lange return to American Horror Story in the future? Since walking away from the series, Jessica has not parted ways with creator Ryan Murphy. Instead, she’s starred in his other extremely popular series, such as Feud: Bette and Joan and most recently Netflix’s The Politician.

Source: FX

So, would the 70-year-old actress consider starring in another season of AHS? “I don’t think so,” she recently told Entertainment Weekly . “I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons. Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favorite actors but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.” Though we are totally engrossed in this season, which references classic 1980s horror films, Jessica’s presence on the series is truly missed.

Sarah Paulson hints she may make a cameo in AHS: 1984. While she has not confirmed if she will make an appearance in this season of AHS, Sarah gave fans hope. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the former AHS staple told Entertainment Tonight, “It's a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show.” Later adding, “And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though."

Source: FX