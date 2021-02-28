Angel Theory Answers Whether Her 'TWD' Character, Kelly, Is a Boy or a Girl (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the season premiere, Angel talked with Distractify about her character and to answer one of the most-Googled questions about Kelly: Is she a boy or a gir l?

AMC's popular post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden series The Walking Dead has returned, following the characters in the aftermath of the Whisperer War. Most of the cast from the previous season are returning, including Angel Theory , who plays Kelly.

Kelly was a boy in the comics.

Die-hard The Walking Dead fans will know that Kelly's original character was a man — a tall, burly, bald, Black man. But the Kelly Angel portrays is almost entirely the opposite. The character we see on-screen dresses very androgynously, similarly to Angel's own style. According to Angel (who laughed when asked about Kelly's gender), the showrunners really altered Kelly as a character to be more like Angel, even down to the clothing she wears!

"Even growing up, I've always been seen as like the tomboy," Angel said. "I'm a very comfortable person — when I dress, it's sweatpants, hoodies, sweaters, jackets, like I'm chill." Angel said the earring and necklace Kelly wears on the show are the same ones she wears almost daily outside of filming.

"When I got there, I had no idea how they were going to dress Kelly or what wardrobe was going to look like, so I was really being just open-minded," she said. "They actually already liked my style and just gave me things that just fit me [as Kelly]." "I had no idea — I didn't even know Kelly was a guy, and then once we started off with the show, it allowed me to basically take the reigns with that and just have my own style," she continued.