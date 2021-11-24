Is Archie Andrews Really Dead on 'Riverdale'? What About 'Rivervale'?

While the fate of Archie looks a bit grim in more than one universe, since that bomb explosion could cause him harm when he gets back to Riverdale, we do have a bit of encouraging information for KJ Apa stans. In March of 2020, while discussing a new movie role and his career with the Los Angeles Times, the actor didn't go into specifics about his television contract but did say that he would be on for the next three years.

Catch Riverdale every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.