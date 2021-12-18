Children Beware as Krampus Is Coming and He Knows When You've Been Bad

In Nors mythology, it is said Krampus is the son of Loki and Hel, the goddess of death. In all likelihood, his origins are derived from the Yule Goat, which marks the beginning of the winter solstice. It's no surprise that the meaning of Krampus evolved from a Pagan tradition, to that of a more Christian belief around the concept of good vs. evil. One minute you're celebrating Yuletide and the arrival of colder, darker months, the next thing you know it's all Saint Nicholas and Christmas.