Kyla Pratt Isn't Technically Married — but She's Been With Her Beau for 12 Years

Those who grew up in the '90s remember Kyla Pratt as Maya in the movie Dr. Dolittle franchise. Since then, the actress has gone on to appear in a number of TV movies and series, including: The Proud Family (Penny Proud), One on One, Recovery Road, Love and Basketball, and more.

She also stars in the 2020 Lifetime movie, Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, opposite of Brooks Darnell — leaving many wondering: Is Kyla Pratt married?