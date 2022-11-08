Get Ready, Flyleaf Fans: Lacey Sturm Is Finally Back in the Band!

Fans of Flyleaf are in luck — to mark ten years of her departure from the group, Lacey has decided to return to Flyleaf.

This is a huge moment as Lacey's departure marks a return for Flyleaf as a whole, which has been inactive since 2016. After Lacey departed from the band in 2012, she was replaced by Kristen May, who then left the group in 2016. Kristen's departure was the end of Flyleaf at the time.