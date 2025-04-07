Is Bone Collector Laura Zerra From 'Naked and Afraid' Married? Laura is frequently pictured on social media with the man in her life. By Ivy Griffith Published April 7 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

In the Discovery show Naked and Afraid, people pit their survivalist instincts against the raw fury of nature in the most literal sense. The show involves dropping two strangers off deep in the wilderness with no clothes, food, water, or shelter for 21 days. These survivalists can often amass a cult following their own if they're especially unique or good at surviving. This is exactly what happened with franchise regular Laura Zerra.

Laura first appeared on the show in 2013 and has returned multiple times, across several iterations of the series. But when it comes to her personal life, what do we know about Laura? Is she married? Here's the scoop.

Is Laura Zerra from 'Naked and Afraid' married? Here's the scoop.

On social media, Laura's life doesn't seem very different from her multiple appearances on Naked and Afraid, except that she's clothed, of course. She's still deeply enmeshed in the wilderness lifestyle and films herself exploring the wilds with the current man in her life: Nerron, her dog.

But is she married? No, she does not appear to be married. And it's unclear if she's in any romantic relationship at all. The most regularly recurring figure in her life appears to be her dog, Nerron.

While Laura is open about her love for the wilderness and how she spends her time exploring, she's a little more tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life.

Laura hunts bones and teaches people to survive, but she was once a farrier.

On her Instagram, Laura features herself chasing down her obsession: antlers and skulls. As a bone collector extraordinaire, she's frequently pictured hiking back from the middle of nowhere with a giant rack of antlers strapped to her back, as one does.

Part of the time, she helps film the series DECIVILIZED. The rest of the time, she's on the hunt in the wild for bones and antlers, preferably still attached. In an interview with Thirty Seconds Out, she shared her thoughts on joining Naked and Afraid. She explained, "To me, it sounded like a free vacation." However, the fact that she would be naked was conveniently left out in early talks.

She added, "I knew right away, going into that first show and all the others, I knew I’d make it to the end. I had enough calories on me walking in to make it to the end.” But prior to that first appearance in 2013, she wasn't exactly working in a survivalist career. In fact, she was a farrier in New Hampshire. She added that her other "hats" include "survivalist, hunter, butcher" and "a lot of titles." But, she mused, "I'm always looking to add more."