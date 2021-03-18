Lauren Lake Is an Interior Designer, Lawyer, Author, and Media Personality

The next guest to join Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais, and the like on The Real for a kaffeeklatsch? It's Lauren Lake, the media personality determined to prove that categories exist to be defied.

In the course of her prolific career, Lauren has appeared on daytime shows like Ricki Lake. She also hosted HGTV's Spice up My Kitchen, but most will recognize her as the judge on Lauren Lake's Paternity Court. So, is Lauren a real judge? What are her qualifications?