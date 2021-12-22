Is Lauren Swickard From 'A California Christmas' Pregnant? Here's the Truth

Being parents is something Lauren and Josh clearly enjoy, which is why a lot of their fans believe there might be another baby on the way for the couple. In a super heartfelt Instagram caption, Lauren praised Josh's comfort level as a new dad, saying, “What a privilege it is to witness such a wonderful man step into his role of father for the very first time. He is so good at it. Parenting with you is my favorite. My love for you deepens every day. Thank you for taking such good care of us."