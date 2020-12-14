The Stars of 'A California Christmas' Are Married in Real Life

Will Callie be able to keep her ranch and continue spending time with her new crush, Joseph? That's the dilemma the brand-new romantic comedy on Netflix, A California Christmas, aims to explore. Written, co-produced, and starring Lauren Swickard, the movie revisits well-known tropes to provide viewers with some much-needed Christmas cheer.

But what's there to know about the stars of A California Christmas, Lauren and Josh Swickard?