After Her Father's Death, Lexi Martone and Longtime Boyfriend Joe Call It Quits

While the COVID-19 pandemic may not be the most ideal time to find love, Unpolished star Lexi Martone thinks it’s the perfect time for her to test out the dating scene. After an apparent breakup with ex-boyfriend and co-star Joe, Lexi is single and ready to give online dating a try.

In a trailer for the show's Season 2 premiere, Lexi said that although she’s given dating apps a try, her attempts haven’t been successful as of yet. She explained, “You text a lot, you do a lot of video chat, you meet and then you have to wear a mask.”

While Lexi’s relationship with Joe was kept mostly under wraps, The Cinemaholic reports that the two had been dating since 2018.