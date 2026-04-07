Is Lil Tjay Involved? Rapper Offset Shot Outside Florida Casino — Here's What We Know "Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 7 2026, 7:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Rapper Offset was shot outside a Florida casino.

Rapper Offset was shot in front of the popular Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on the evening of Monday, April 6. A spokesperson for the famous rapper broke the news to TMZ. According to the exclusive report, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was taken to the hospital and is “receiving medical care." The representative further revealed that the 34-year-old rapper is now stable and “being closely monitored.”

Article continues below advertisement

A representative for the Seminole Police also spoke to the news outlet following the incident, confirming that the cops were able to detain two individuals in connection with the shooting. An investigation is currently underway.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood," the police representative said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rappers Lil Tjay and Offset

"Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” the statement added.

Was Offset Shot by Fellow Rapper Lil Tjay?

When the news first made headlines, speculations were rife that Offset had gotten into a dispute with fellow rapper Lil Tjay over a gambling debt. Podcaster DJ Akademiks came out with the claim that Lil Tjay had been shot as well. “Offset was shot in the leg while Lil Tjay’s condition is more serious, with his team keeping details quiet,” he wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement

His information added fuel to the already tense situation. Offset’s fans were upset with DJ Akademiks for delivering unverified information without making his sources clear.

Akademiks says Offset was shot in the leg while Lil Tjay’s condition is more serious with his team keeping details quiet 😬 pic.twitter.com/1Fq2aydwdG — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@AkademiksTV An X post highlighting what DJ Akademiks had claimed about the shooting of rapper Offset.

However, hours later, DJ Akademiks delivered another update, dismissing his previous claim. In the new update, he claimed that Lil Tjay was, in fact, not injured and might just be the one who shot Offset. DJ Akademiks stated that Lil Tjay had been detained by authorities for being involved in the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Akademiks also uploaded a notice allegedly from Lil Tjay’s lawyers, claiming that the young rapper has not been indicted. However, viewers were quick to point out that the notice was dated 2024.

Ceddy Nash says Lil Tjay allegedly shot Offset in the butt after Offset reportedly beat up Lil Tjay at the Hard Rock and then started walking off, which is when Tjay shot him 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/Fdo1da2xqj — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@AkademiksTV Ceddy Nash shares his views on the shooting of rapper Offset.

While it is still unclear what really unfolded during the altercation, musician Ceddy Nash claims that the two rappers had gotten into a fist fight that escalated when Lil Tjay retaliated with gunfire. He also shared blurry footage of two individuals inside a casino being held by the cops, which he claims is from the location of the shooting. However, it’s unclear whether the footage is authentic.