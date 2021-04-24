Will Liz Keen on 'The Blacklist' Ever Find out Who the Real Red Reddington Is?

Since the beginning of The Blacklist , the NBC crime series has kept viewers on their toes. The show has always had a reputation for delivering eye-openers that shock its fans and drives the narrative forward to completely change everything the audience thinks they know about the show. With crazy twists and turns, Season 8 has already proved to be more crucial than previous seasons.

Liz Keen (Megan Boone) has been absent for some time now this season, and her disappearance has led many fans to believe that Megan has left The Blacklist. The last time fans saw Liz, she was trying to kill Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) in Episode 6, and ever since she's been MIA for the last eight episodes, but she will be making her return on Episode 14, which will air on April 23.

Fans have been dying to know who Red really is since, back in Season 5, fans and Liz learned some jaw-dropping information that still has everyone wondering: Is this the real Red, or just a guy pretending to be her father?

In the same season, The Blacklist then discloses that Katarina’s friend and lover Ilya Koslov (Brett Cullen), also a KBG agent, took Red’s place following his demise and changed his face with extensive plastic surgery. However, in Season 7, viewers learn that Red isn’t Ilya when he appears in the form of actor Brett Cullen, who’s a good friend of the supposed Red phony.

Liz, when she was 4 years old, is said to have shot her father while he was attacking her mother. A fire had erupted during the shooting, and Red ended up dying from his wounds later. The duffle bag of bones that is discovered is not another Blacklister but instead her biological father. But if the real Red was in the bag, then who was the man with whom Liz had this roller-coaster relationship?

Liz’s is Red’s daughter but not the Red we’ve all come to know, or so it seems. In Season 5 Episode 22 of The Blacklist, the truth was apparently revealed. Yes, Liz and Raymond are father and daughter, but the man she thought to be Red wasn’t her father at all. The actual Red had been in a relationship with Liz’s mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), a KGB agent sent to seduce him and begin a romance with him.

A major fan theory clarifies which Red is Liz's father.

After that revelation, viewers were back to square one about the Red’s true identity, and as the end of Season 8 of The Blacklist approaches, they are still in the dark. Amongst fans, the popular theory is that Red is the real Raymond and had survived the shooting and the fire. Some fans believe that that Red doesn’t consider himself to be the old Raymond, so he does not see himself as Liz’s actual father.

In a Reddit discussion group about The Blacklist, one member believes this hypothesis and writes, “I personally think Reddington is the real Red as they did all confirm there were two and apparently the original died, but I think he could’ve survived and killed the newer Red so it would still come up as Reddington when testing the bones.”