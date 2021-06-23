Is Raymond Reddington the Real Katarina Rostova?

Although Megan Boone has been a prominent player on The Blacklist for the last eight seasons, she previously announced that she would be leaving the series to pursue other projects. Deadline reported that her departure was a mutual decision made by Megan Boone and showrunners well before the Season 8 finale.

Tune in to the Season 8 finale of The Blacklist on Wednesday, June 23, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC to see how Elizabeth Keene’s story ends.