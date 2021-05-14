Is 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' Worth Your Money? — Pros and Cons

One of the most well-known video game franchises is the sci-fi epic Mass Effect. The first game was released in 2007 to critical acclaim and was soon followed by three other titles. There have long been rumors about Mass Effect becoming a film series, but while films might be a stretch, the new compilation, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, has officially hit markets.

New and long-term fans of the games are curious: Is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition worth it? Let's take a look.