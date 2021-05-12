Looking for the Surfboards in 'Fortnite'? You Won't Find Them in Battle Royale

It's always fun whenever a new vehicle is added to a beloved video game franchise. Remember when you played Super Mario World for the first time and found out that you could ride Yoshi in the game? It was a monumental moment for gaming.

Obviously, a lot has changed since the days of eating berries with the little green dinosaur in what's arguably the greatest platform ever made. Fortnite is no stranger to introducing cool new game modes and "vehicles" to the mix, like surfboards. But where are they in the game?

So where are the surfboards in 'Fortnite'? You'll have to head over to Creative Mode.

If you thought you'd be able to amble around the Battle Royale mode and headshot folks while cruising some tasty waves, then we regret to inform you that that isn't the case. You're going to need to head on over to Creative Mode to toy around with a board.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Epic Games

Once you're in Creative Mode, then you can go into your toolbox and find the Surfboard Spawner. Using this feature you'll then get to spawn the boards wherever you want and enjoy a fun summertime activity. You know, without having to worry about getting eaten by a shark or knowing how to actually jump up and surf.

Article continues below advertisement

Sure you'll be missing out on all the wonders of learning how to be tubular like Johnny Utah did in the American Classic Point Break, but it's still pretty fun. Once you've used the action button to mount your surfboard then you'll be able to travel through the water either forwards or backward. And folks have already started crafting some cool stuff with Fortnite's Creative Mode, like this time-trial racing game centered around surfing.