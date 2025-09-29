Social Media Users Panic After Learning Mercedes Is Discontinuing the G-Wagon — But Is It Actually G-one? The luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is associated with the rich and powerful. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @@girlymedicine

Fans of the luxury SUV Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon were in a panic after learning that the automaker was discontinuing production of the popular vehicle. Folks on social media shared videos of their disappointment about the news, with some even becoming frantic with hilarious reactions.

The SUV is considered a status symbol for the rich, and many folks aspire to be able to afford the G-Wagon one day. News that the brand was discontinuing the G-Wagon spread so quickly on TikTok that Mercedes-Benz replied in the comment section for one distraught TikToker. So, is Mercedes really discontinuing the G-Wagon?

Is Mercedes really discontinuing the G-Wagon?

No, Mercedes-Benz announced that it was not discontinuing the G-Wagon after misinformation spread on social media. After the TikTok account @ggm.files shared a video of several ladies reacting to the news with the caption, "When Mercedes are discontinuing the G-Wagon and we aren't even rich yet," Mercedes-Benz replied in the comment section for the video and wrote, "Don't worry, we're NOT discontinuing the G-Wagon!"

The fake news seemingly began after the German newspaper Handelsblatt noted that the electric Mercedes G-Class SUV was "selling poorly." "The car is sitting like lead at dealers. It's a complete flop," reported the newspaper.

Another TikToker shared a video of her reaction to the news with text written over the video that read, "When Mercedes just announced they're discontinuing the G-Wagon, which means u don't gotta lock in as hard because there's actually no point in getting rich anymore."

The TikTok user then reacts by throwing her laptop and everything on her desk to the ground as she screams, "No, no noooooo!"

Fans over on Instagram also heard the false news about the Mercedes G-Wagon, including Kaybee Mokobe, who was equally distressed, and she also shared a video of her reaction. She captioned the post, "I have no words."

"Mercedes discontinued G-Wagon," she exclaimed as she shook her head back and forth in despair. She continued to fret in English as well as another language, and several people reacted to the hilarious video. "This just ruined my day," wrote one person. Another person wrote, "Aye! Aye man … WHAT?" Another user replied, "Doll, o tla ba strong," with several laughing-crying emojis. One user replied. "How are we gonna keep going without motivation of our dream car?"

According to InsideEVs, the Mercedes G-Wagon is still quite popular, and the company has no plans to discontinue the vehicle. "The G-Class continues to be proven popular," said Mercedes-Benz. "The G-Class achieved its best-ever sales quarter in Q4 2024 and continued its strong sales performance in the first quarter of 2025 with sales up plus 18 percent compared to last year."