Some iPhone 17 Users Complain Phones Scratch Too Easily — Is It a Widespread Issue? "Apple, this isn’t what I expected from a premium product!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: X/@aldyei;Apple;X/@Chan_CF5

So, the Apple iPhone 17 has officially dropped, and already, some buyers are running into issues. Just days after the release on Sept. 19, 2025, folks began receiving their phones, and to their disappointment, noticed scratches on the aluminum casing. Now, the iPhone 17 isn’t exactly cheap. The base model starts at $799, the iPhone 17 Pro at $1,099, and the Pro Max climbs even higher.

Article continues below advertisement

While some weren’t thrilled that Apple reverted to a brushed aluminum frame instead of continuing with titanium, excitement for the new models was still high, even for the iPhone Air, dubbed the thinnest iPhone ever made. But even with the iPhone Air, which Apple claims on its website has a Ceramic Shield for “3x better scratch resistance” and a titanium frame, users are noticing that scratches appear easily. So, what’s the deal? Is this a widespread issue, or just a handful of unlucky customers?

iPhone 17 users are complaining of a scratch issue. What's going on with that?

In the week following the release of the iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air, people took to social media to share their frustration over how easily the phones appear to scratch. One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of their burnt orange iPhone 17, likely a Pro, showing a tiny dent on the side. They worried that if it scratched this easily, the metal or underlying material might start showing through the color. And it’s certainly a valid concern.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments, another user shared photos of their iPhone 17 Pro in blue, saying theirs had a scratch right out of the box. It seems the iPhone 17 Pro models are scratching more easily, likely due to the anodized coating on the aluminum.

Article continues below advertisement

In a YouTube video by JerryRigEverything, it’s suggested that Apple didn’t fully meet international standards, which “recommends a specific radius threshold that’s 10 times the thickness of the finish, which apparently the edge around the camera bar doesn’t follow,” according to CNET.

Apple, however, told CNET that “its anodization on the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max exceeds industry standards.” Essentially, the coating seems to be thinner around the corners, so even the slightest brush with something sharp can leave a small scratch.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Morgan, who intentionally scratched his iPhone 17 Pro to test it in a TikTok, noted that complaints about dings and scratches are expected because Apple returned to aluminum, which is more fragile than titanium. He suggested simply covering up the phone with a case, just as users have done in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

In another X post, @Chan_CF5 wrote, “Just walked into an Apple Store to check out the brand-new iPhone 17 on launch day… and it’s already covered in scratches?!” The phone they were holding was actually the iPhone Air, which also showed scratches on the back.

Just walked into an Apple Store to check out the brand-new iPhone 17 on launch day… and it’s already covered in scratches?! 😱 What’s going on, Apple? #iPhone17 #AppleStore #TechFail pic.twitter.com/xH6RshC6Ik — CF Chan (@Chan_CF5) September 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

In Tyler’s video, he scratched an iPhone Air with a key, and while marks appeared, they mostly wiped away, leaving only slight signs. So while Apple markets the iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air as durable, it’s clear they’re still prone to scratching and aren’t fully protected against it.

Article continues below advertisement

Apple cleared up the scratch issues with the iPhone 17 models, sort of.

While Apple is standing behind its latest models, saying the coating on the iPhone 17 Pro exceeds industry standards and “is just as durable as that on other products,” normal wear and tear will still show over time, the company told CNET.