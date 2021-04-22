Fans Are Excited That [SPOILER] Is Pregnant on 'Queen of the South'

Fans were excited to learn (and yell "called it!" at their TV screens) that Kelly Anne Van Awken is pregnant on Queen of the South . Like pretty much any fictional character who throws up on screen (the early tell-tale sign of pregnancy), Kelly Anne predictably announced she's with child in the episode "Me Llevo Manhattan." Not really the best timing, considering her partner Pote is extremely upset over Teresa's godson, who was recently killed.

Fans are also wondering if Queen of the South wrote in Kelly Anne's pregnancy because actress Molly Burnett is pregnant herself. It happens! We did some digging to find out if that's actually the case.

Is Molly Burnett pregnant in real life?

Molly Burnett hasn't announced that she's pregnant in real life, and there's no indication of her being pregnant on her social media (although whether or not she expecting is entirely her business and nobody else's). Plus, it's unclear whether or not she's seeing anyone romantically — she's posted photos with entertainer Royce Johnson claiming he's her bae (and he in return has called her his girlfriend, but Royce has also labeled himself as gay).

And not that it means much, but we're just putting this out there: Molly did post a photo of herself that shows her very flat tummy back in late February (again, this might not mean she's not pregnant, but it's very unlikely she was pregnant back when this season of Queen of the South was filmed).

It's much more likely that Molly is focusing more on her career (and her hilarious TikTok account) than starting a family (although anyone can do both!). Last October, it was announced that Molly was promoted to series regular in Season 5 of Queen of the South, which is a huge deal for the actress.

Aside from Queen of the South, Molly has been in a slew of TV shows and movies, including Grey's Anatomy, CSI: NY, True Blood, Days of Our Lives (Molly played Melanie Kiriakis on the show between 2008 and 2016), CSI: Cyber, General Hospital, and many more.

If there are any babies in Molly's life, it's likely her fur baby, Eloise. While Molly really doesn't get too personal on her Instagram, you can find photos of herself and her pup on her feed. "Eloise giving me a pep talk for our night shoot tonight," she wrote in a caption.

She was previously connected to Casey Jon Deidrick, a former co-star on Days of Our Lives. Casey seems to be dating actress Perry Mattfeld (they're both on the CW show In the Dark).