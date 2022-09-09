'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022," a representative for Fox told Deadline.

The company's Entertainment President, Michael Thorn, also told the publication that he strongly believes in Monarch. "Music-driven programming is a big part of the DNA of Fox’s success with shows like The Masked Singer, Empire, American Idol and Glee," he explained at the time.