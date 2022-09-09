'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?
It's been some time now since 20th Century Fox was acquired by the Walt Disney Corporation. Ever since that merger was announced, the former has not fully owned any the new original content that is has created — that is, until now.
Indeed, Fox is returning to the helm with their latest television show, Monarch, which focuses on the biggest family in country music (and all of their problems). The show seems to be the definition of larger-than-life from what viewers can already gather, but is it based on a real family? Let's take a look at what we know about Monarch so far, including if its inspired by any country star in particular.
Is 'Monarch' based on a real family? The tv show has a pretty wild concept.
Many devout country music fans saw the initial trailers for Monarch and immediately began jumping to conclusions about who the show's famous family could be based on. Although users suggested everyone from Hank Williams Jr. to Dolly Parton herself, there doesn't appear to be any one core inspiration behind the Roman family that stars in Monarch, instead pulling influences from all of country music's most common stereotypes and tropes.
"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022," a representative for Fox told Deadline.
The company's Entertainment President, Michael Thorn, also told the publication that he strongly believes in Monarch. "Music-driven programming is a big part of the DNA of Fox’s success with shows like The Masked Singer, Empire, American Idol and Glee," he explained at the time.
Who stars in 'Monarch'? The cast is filled with famous faces.
Not only is Monarch focusing on the fictional story of the biggest family in all of country music, they're bringing on some huge stars to help tell it.
Indeed, per Entertainment Weekly, the likes of Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Shania Twain, Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel have all been tapped to take part in Monarch.
Although Monarch isn't based on any one country star's family specifically, it seems to be following in a similar vein as shows such as Empire and Nashville before it. Given fan reception to those, it goes without saying that Monarch is posed to make a big splash as a part of Fox's new show lineup.
Be sure to check out Monarch, premiering on Sept. 11, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.