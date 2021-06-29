Is Freeform's Supernatural Series 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Based on a Book?

The popular Freeform series Motherland: Fort Salem has certainly cast a spell (or two) on fans.

The series is set in an alternate universe in which witches have been militarized since the Salem Witch Trials and used to fight in wars for the United States.

But, not every powerful woman has been happy with being forced to serve (and sometimes die) for their country since the signing of the Salem Accord. Witches who choose to stand and fight against General Alder and the military are known as The Spree.