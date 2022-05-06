'The Wilds' — Is Nora Dead? Reign Edwards Talks Dramatic Season 2 Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)

While the ladies are being watched, the dangers of living on a deserted island are very real. In the Season 1 finale, Rachel (played by Reign Edwards) is attacked by a shark while leisurely floating in the open sea. Though fans can rest easy knowing the character survives as the series jumps between present and past events, one thing is certain: Rachel loses her hand.

In Season 2, Rachel's sister Nora — who has been working as an undercover spy for Gretchen Klein — attempts to save her twin sister from the shark attack. However, Nora seemingly loses her own life in the process. So, is she really dead?