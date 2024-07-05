Home > Human Interest At Least One TikToker Is Convinced Olive Tree People Is an MLM Although he admits on the company website that, "It sounds crazy," founder Thomas Lommel says he lives in a treehouse. By Melissa Willets Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

While MLM companies do not have the best reputation, they don't seem to be going anywhere. Even though the likes of LuLaRoe have been smashed to bits via exposé documentaries, and Beautycounter fell apart seemingly overnight, people still join MLMs.

Article continues below advertisement

Olive Tree People is one business that is seemingly gaining popularity among those who hope to make money selling products from the comfort of their own homes. But is the skincare company an MLM? Not if you ask them. But let's explore, shall we?

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Olive Tree People an MLM?

At least one TikTok creator says Olive Tree People is an MLM and even states the business opportunity is a scam. Jill from @oppcostpod says one of the most convincing pieces of evidence that Olive Tree People is an MLM is that there's a questionable founder at the helm. Indeed, although he admits on the company website that, "It sounds crazy," founder Thomas Lommel goes on to share he lives in a treehouse.

Meanwhile, the company sells skincare products ranging from Purifying Cleansing Gel to Anti Aging Face Cream, all of which are pretty pricey. Olive Tree People reps also tout the benefits of various drinkable elixirs.

Article continues below advertisement

The supposed secret behind all of the products is olive leaf extract, the main ingredient found in all of the goops and potions, and, according to Olive Tree People, that replaces the water you find in traditional products. But, despite the leadership and rank bonuses attached to each level of the business, the company itself denies being a pyramid scheme. More on that in a moment.

Article continues below advertisement

First, it's important to note that you can buy the products directly from Olive Tree People's website. But there's also a link called "Join Us" that explains the business opportunity.

What is the business opportunity available from Olive Tree People?

What does the business opportunity look like? Well, you can "enroll now" to sell the products for $50, and then you are supposed to pick a mentor. From there, you get a personal website and have access to the Healing Olive Tree Sound Bath, which is described as a way to attract customers around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Prospective enrollees learn in the FAQ section that a so-called Waterless Beauty Consultant is, "Someone who has decided to become a Waterless Beauty Consultant to sell our Waterless products and/or build a business as part of the worldwide Waterless Movement."

Article continues below advertisement

You can earn "up to" 35 percent commission on sales to customers, and, "If you want to build a team as a Consultant, you earn money by mentoring and leading your teams."

Back to Olive Tree People's claim that it's not an MLM, the answer to whether this is a pyramid scheme is an emphatic, "No!" Per the company, its "Compensation Plan is a standard legal sales strategy that pays commissions to independent Olive Tree People Consultants who sell products to customers and manages other team members who do the same."

Article continues below advertisement

@blushbasics Remove water from your skincare and magic happens. Replace it with hydroxytyrsol (an antioxidant found in olive leaf extract) and MIRACLES happen! WARNING: results don’t take forever.. 😍 most people notice a difference the next day and it gets better and better with time. I have not found one single product that I’ve used in the past 15 years that has even come close to giving me there results and it’s because almost all of the available products in the US use fillers and distilled water which dilutes the product. So it doesn’t matter how much you put on, it will never be as potent as OLIVEDA. Water is good for the body, it’s essential but is it essential for skin care? Science has proved otherwise and leading experts are agreeing that it’s actually diluting our products and we are missing out on MAJOR skincare benefits. I started with ONE product. Then I slowly replaced everything I own and you can see the results speak for themselves. I started adding in skin vitamins and immunity drops- I call it my ✨GLOW SHOT✨. I’m working on healing my skin from the inside out. And you can too! The website is overwhelming and there are a ton of products to choose from. This is because there is a product and regimen for everyone! The skin quiz is great, but can be confusing. Feel free to take the quiz at the link in my bio but if you’re not sure where to start MESSAGE ME! Tell me your concerns! Tell me if you want to start small or get a whole regimen- I want to help you! Can you imagine feeling confident in your skin and loving how bright and glowy it looks? It’s your time! Xoxo ♬ original sound - Brooke -

The company states it "does not pay commissions just for recruiting other Consultants," but rather "only when products are sold." "Similar compensation structures are implemented by the vast majority of direct selling companies," the company states, going on to assert, "Conversely, a pyramid scheme is illegal and Olive Tree People does not operate such a scheme. We also pride ourselves on actively training our independent consultants on compliance with our policies and procedures."