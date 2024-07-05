At Least One TikToker Is Convinced Olive Tree People Is an MLM
Although he admits on the company website that, "It sounds crazy," founder Thomas Lommel says he lives in a treehouse.
While MLM companies do not have the best reputation, they don't seem to be going anywhere.
Even though the likes of LuLaRoe have been smashed to bits via exposé documentaries, and Beautycounter fell apart seemingly overnight, people still join MLMs.
Olive Tree People is one business that is seemingly gaining popularity among those who hope to make money selling products from the comfort of their own homes.
But is the skincare company an MLM? Not if you ask them. But let's explore, shall we?
So, is Olive Tree People an MLM?
At least one TikTok creator says Olive Tree People is an MLM and even states the business opportunity is a scam.
Jill from @oppcostpod says one of the most convincing pieces of evidence that Olive Tree People is an MLM is that there's a questionable founder at the helm.
Indeed, although he admits on the company website that, "It sounds crazy," founder Thomas Lommel goes on to share he lives in a treehouse.
Meanwhile, the company sells skincare products ranging from Purifying Cleansing Gel to Anti Aging Face Cream, all of which are pretty pricey.
Olive Tree People reps also tout the benefits of various drinkable elixirs.
The supposed secret behind all of the products is olive leaf extract, the main ingredient found in all of the goops and potions, and, according to Olive Tree People, that replaces the water you find in traditional products.
But, despite the leadership and rank bonuses attached to each level of the business, the company itself denies being a pyramid scheme. More on that in a moment.
First, it's important to note that you can buy the products directly from Olive Tree People's website. But there's also a link called "Join Us" that explains the business opportunity.
What is the business opportunity available from Olive Tree People?
What does the business opportunity look like? Well, you can "enroll now" to sell the products for $50, and then you are supposed to pick a mentor.
From there, you get a personal website and have access to the Healing Olive Tree Sound Bath, which is described as a way to attract customers around the world.
Prospective enrollees learn in the FAQ section that a so-called Waterless Beauty Consultant is, "Someone who has decided to become a Waterless Beauty Consultant to sell our Waterless products and/or build a business as part of the worldwide Waterless Movement."
You can earn "up to" 35 percent commission on sales to customers, and, "If you want to build a team as a Consultant, you earn money by mentoring and leading your teams."
Back to Olive Tree People's claim that it's not an MLM, the answer to whether this is a pyramid scheme is an emphatic, "No!"
Per the company, its "Compensation Plan is a standard legal sales strategy that pays commissions to independent Olive Tree People Consultants who sell products to customers and manages other team members who do the same."
The company states it "does not pay commissions just for recruiting other Consultants," but rather "only when products are sold."
"Similar compensation structures are implemented by the vast majority of direct selling companies," the company states, going on to assert, "Conversely, a pyramid scheme is illegal and Olive Tree People does not operate such a scheme. We also pride ourselves on actively training our independent consultants on compliance with our policies and procedures."
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission clarifies that MLMs are legal if they adhere to certain business standards.
"MLM companies sell their products, or services through person-to-person sales. That means you’re selling directly to other people, maybe from your home, a customer’s home, or online," the FTC states.
Sounds like Olive Tree People to us, but you can decide for yourself!