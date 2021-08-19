Netflix's 'Out of My League' Is Like a More Realistic Version of 'A Walk to Remember'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Out of My League. As most subscribers would agree, Netflix is a treasure trove of movies and TV shows in all different languages. If you don't speak Italian and don't mind some subtitles, you may have already gotten into Out of My League. And you're not alone if you're wondering if it's based on a book.

The movie, a romantic drama, tells the story of a young girl named Marta whose terminal illness doesn't keep her from living her life. And then she meets a guy named Arturo. After he agrees to go on a date with her, she keeps her mucoviscidosis diagnosis a secret in an attempt to experience love with him before her time runs out, as she fears it might. Mucoviscidosis is another word for cystic fibrosis, a disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

Source: Netflix

Out of My League is sort of like A Walk to Remember. You know, the Mandy Moore movie in which the plain Jane at school falls for the cocky popular guy, who finds out she's dying before he can stop himself from falling in love with her. Only, Out of My League is a little more realistic in that Marta actually points out how she knows she isn't conventionally beautiful and how her story isn't like that of tragic teen dramas.

But is 'Out of My League' based on a book? It turns out, Out of My League is based on a book called Sul più Bello by Eleonora Gaggero. Not only is the young author a writer of a few other novels, but she's an actress too. In fact, she plays Beatrice, Marta's romantic rival in Out of My League. The book appears to follow the same plot of the movie. And in the movie version, Marta gets her (mostly) happy ending.

Source: Netflix

She ends up with Arturo and she doesn't die, even though her stint in the hospital toward the end of the film might worry some viewers. Other movies with similar plots might turn out differently. Instead, Marta continues living and she's inspired to live each day to the fullest even more now that she has true love. Or, at the very least, something close to it with Arturo.