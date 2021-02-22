Chelsea Tavares From 'All American' Is a New Mom: "I Just Pushed out a Baby"

If you’re an avid watcher of The CW’s hit show All American , then you know that the juicy storyline is deepening with each episode in Season 3. From Jordan battling a concussion and Olivia and Asher’s rocky relationship to Coop’s beef with Monique, the show is always bringing major twists and turns into the forefront.

That said, many fans of the show have noticed that Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has been wearing baggy clothes on the show. While Patience does come off as a girly-girl, her wardrobe has left fans with many questions. And of course, all the chatter has led people to believe that Patience may be expecting on the show. So, is Patience pregnant?

Patience is not pregnant on 'All American,' but Chelsea Tavares recently gave birth in real life.

One thing that you can always count on with All American is to serve up the drama. And while all of the characters are going through their own battles, Patience has become a main concern for fans. And it’s all because of talks that she’s pregnant.

Source: THE CW

Back in August 2020, Chelsea shared her pregnancy news with fans on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump and wrote, “God gave me two dreams about you and I can’t wait to meet you.” In an emotional Instagram post, Chelsea revealed her gorgeous son with boyfriend Joshua Bowen to the world. She also shared the news on Twitter.

"Koden Stone Bowen. You are simply perfect," she wrote. "I’ve never done anything more intense in my life, but it’s so worth it. You looking up at me laying on my chest is the best feeling. It’s so surreal, but at the same time, it’s seems so natural for me to be your mother. Your spirit is so pure and I’m so happy to be your mommy! I can’t put you down. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My little magic baby. I love you my Stone."

Wow. I just pushed out a baby. This is so surreal. I love him so much — Chelsea Tavares (@ChelseaTavares) February 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

And of course, fans have been showing their support throughout her pregnancy and after her birth. Many people shared their congratulations to the star and praised her acting skills while she was pregnant.

A lot of fans also couldn't help but point out that the angles and Chelsea's appearance was a dead giveaway that she was expecting. Other people praised the directors for their camera angles and hiding Chelsea's big baby bump.

All American is doing a good job with these camera angles hiding that Patience was pregnant in real life when they filmed the season. — Steve 🏁 (@StephCurryGoat) February 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

