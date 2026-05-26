Is Pete Leaving 'Ghosts' After That Season 5 Finale Cliffhanger? Or Will He Reappear? Usually a standalone episode, this year's Halloween special will sit firmly in the current 'Ghosts' timeline. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 26 2026, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Paramount+

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 22 of Ghosts. Season 5's finale episode of Ghosts left viewers with an all-too-familiar cliffhanger. Just like in previous seasons, we were teased with the possibility of a beloved ghost leaving the show. This time, the ghost whose fate is in limbo is none other than Pete.

Article continues below advertisement

The quirky travel agent was utilizing his ghost power to accompany Jay and Kyle on a trip to the U.K. However, their flight home was delayed, and Pete rapidly began to disappear. The episode ends with the trio driving home, and nearly there, when Pete vanishes altogether. Now, fans are left wondering whether or not he's actually out of the show for good.

Source: Paramount+

Article continues below advertisement

Is Pete leaving 'Ghosts'?

While Season 6 is confirmed, it's being delayed until 2027. Luckily, fans won't have to wait until next year to learn Pete's fate, as it's been revealed that Season 5's cliffhanger will be addressed in October's special Halloween episode. Usually a standalone episode, this year's Halloween special will sit firmly in the current Ghosts timeline. However, for those who don't want to wait until October, a little bit of sleuthing has provided some hints as to whether or not Pete will reappear.

The actor who plays Pete, Richie Moriarty, does not seem to have any scheduling conflicts in 2027. While he has had other acting roles during his tenure as Pete, it does not appear that he's fully moving to a different show or has a major film role that would require him to step back from Ghosts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount+

Furthermore, a look through his Instagram page doesn't read like someone searching for a job. There isn't any of the usual, "it was great working on this show," that we often see when an actor leaves a program. Of course, Richie may not be allowed to say anything yet. Still, his recent posts are all heavily promoting Ghosts in a manner that makes us think he's still very much involved.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ghosts' has done something like this before.

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time Ghosts has left us with a cliffhanger of this type. Fans spent much of Season 3 thinking that Flower had moved on to the afterlife, only to learn that she'd fallen down a well on the property. In reality, the actor, Sheila Carrasco, was on maternity leave at that time.

Source: Paramount+

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible that Richie also needs to take a break from filming for personal reasons, and just like with Flower, the scriptwriters are finding a way to work that into Pete's story.

There are several possibilites.

As fans float all the different possibilities of Pete's fate, a few likely options seem to be relatively safe bets. One likely outcome is that he simply reappears at Woodstone, solving the mystery of what happens if he doesn't get back in time. Or, perhaps he gets trapped outside the mansion, and the Halloween episode will center around how to get him back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount+

Another possibility is that he remains "gone" for some time after re-entering the property, as his body needs to reappear at the same pace it disappeared. That outcome seems the most likely if, in fact, Richie was unavailable for filming at some point.

What do showrunners have to say about Pete's fate?