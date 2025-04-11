Is Sam Pregnant on 'Ghosts'? Somebody's Definitely Having a Baby Since 'Ghosts' came to be, people have thought heavily about the birds and the bees. So who's pregnant? By Ivy Griffith Published April 11 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: CBS

When it comes to television, few series take themselves as un-seriously as CBS's Ghosts. The show follows Samantha, played by Rose McIver, and Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, as they move into a country manor inherited from Sam's ancestors. Shortly after moving into the estate, Sam takes a tumble down the stairs and wakes up with some weird powers: She can talk to ghosts, specifically the ghosts inhabiting her family's home.

The show is campy, ridiculous, heartfelt, and hilarious. And for some reason, it seems to inspire people to think about the birds and the bees. Since the show's inception, pregnancy rumors have flown: Is Rose pregnant? Is Sam pregnant? And the rumors are flying again. So, is Sam pregnant?! Here's what we know.

Source: CBS

Is Sam pregnant on Season 3 of 'Ghosts'? Not quite.

In a way, Sam already has many children of her own. The ghosts are often traumatized and emotionally stunted, requiring mothering from Sam in disturbing and exhausting, but thankfully hilarious, ways. So did Sam and Jay decide to have a baby of their own?

No. According to an interview with TV Insider from co-showrunner Joe Wiseman, Sam was not pregnant in Season 3. As of the publication of this article, with the advent of Season 4, she was also not pregnant. However, Joe told the outlet, the possibility of Sam and Jay having their own bundle of joy "is something that could happen down the line.”

So why on earth were people so adamant that Sam was expecting a baby in Season 3? It all comes down to not being able to separate the actor from the character, most likely.

Rose McIver, on the other hand, most definitely had a baby between seasons.

Rose McIver, the actor who plays Sam, most definitely was pregnant and welcomed a baby between Seasons 3 and 4. She gave birth during a break between seasons and then was back on set for Season 4 just 11 weeks later.

She said of the experience of motherhood and her professional demands, "It was early. It’s my first child, so I’m learning a lot. But everybody’s been great and incredibly supportive and wonderful" (excerpt via DailyBeast).

The writers opted not to write a pregnancy into Season 3 with Sam, with co-showrunner Joe Port telling TV Insider, "We’re not writing it in." At least not yet, he continued. "That doesn’t mean they can’t have [a baby] in future seasons," Port added, saying,"Introducing a little baby for everyone to get involved with isn’t something we wouldn’t do.”

Wiseman added, "Yeah, we’re definitely open to it. It just felt a little early in the series to make such a big change.” It's fine with fans if it means they have plans for the series to take a long time to mature into such a storyline.

