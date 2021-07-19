Why Some Fans Are Convinced that Poppy Drayton Is Leaving 'Charmed'

Like the original, the Charmed reboot follows three sisters who have magical powers. In the new series, the sisters — Mel Vera ( Melonie Diaz ), Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock), and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery) — share the same mother, but they all have different fathers.

While some fans of the original Charmed series were skeptical when the concept was officially rebooted for The CW, the fantasy series has set itself apart from its predecessor since it first premiered in 2018.

Read on to find out if Poppy has publicly discussed her future on the show, and to find out how Abigael's storyline seemingly wrapped.

The third season of the drama is set to conclude on July 23, and the cast list may be quite different by the time Season 4 debuts. Madeleine Mantock already announced her shocking departure, and fans are convinced that Poppy Drayton will also be leaving the show. Since Season 2, the English actress has played a witch/demon named Abigael Jameson-Caine.

Abigael left her role as the Demon Overlord to spend time with her family at the end of Season 3.

The 30-year-old actress joined the fantasy series during Season 2 in 2019. She made her first on-screen appearance as Abigael, the half-witch, half-demon daughter of Alestor Caine and Francesca Jameson, in "Careful What You Witch For" (Season 2, Episode 3). Abigael continued appearing on the series throughout Seasons 2 and 3, and the character polarized viewers. After two seasons of Charmed, Abigael's arc came to an apparent end in the penultimate episode of Season 3, "The Storm Before the Calm."

After facing off against her mom, Francesca, Abigael shows up at the sisters' house. She has a suitcase with her. "Not thinking of moving in again, are you?" Macy asks Abigael. "Hardly. I'm leaving, Macy," Abigael adds. "I came to say goodbye." Macy goes on to thank Abigael for confronting her mom, and "for doing the right thing." She then asks where Abigael intends to go.

Article continues below advertisement

"To spend some time getting to know my niece. And my sister," she says. While Macy is concerned about who will take over for Abigael in the demon world, the half-witch, half-demon assures her that she will warn her replacement not to go after witches.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement