TikTok Users Warn That RedNote Could Be Banned in the United States Next RedNote is a China-based app similar to TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 17 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET

When TikTok was rumored to be ending, users found RedNote as a potentially viable option to switch to thanks to its similar format and the number of welcoming Chinese users on the app. Never mind the fact that it is in Mandarin or that the terms and conditions might be a little hard to understand and go through. But now, those same users are worried that RedNote is banned in the U.S. just like TikTok is scheduled to be.

RedNote isn't the only potential replacement for TikTok for users who are after short-form videos and funny viral memes. But it's the first one to catch wind in a major way, especially after some users reported back on TikTok to share that they were not only welcomed on the app by Chinese users, but that they figured out how to change the settings to English and navigate it in a similar way as TikTok. But it might have all been for nothing if RedNote is also banned.



Is RedNote banned in the U.S.?

The reason TikTok is banned, or at least slated to be banned, in the U.S. has to do with what are believed to be national security risks. And now, some government officials could see the RedNote app, which is based in China, as a similar threat to the American people. It hasn't yet been officially banned in app stores in the U.S., but it could happen.

An unnamed U.S. official reportedly spoke to CBS News about the fate of RedNote once it is further investigated. And, it turns out, it has more similarities to TikTok than just some funny viral videos. "This appears to be the kind of app that the statute would apply to and could face the same restrictions as TikTok if it's not divested," the official told the outlet. As of now, that has not yet happened.

American government: we’re banning TikTok cause it’s a Chinese app and you data needs to be protected.



American citizens: Fine we’re going over to RedNote a Chinese app based in china. pic.twitter.com/LFXPy60oe7 — ✨ Roxie ✨ (@Rox_My_Socks) January 13, 2025

Some TikTok users don't trust the security of RedNote.

After the shiny veneer of a possible TikTok replacement app wore off, some TikTok users shared videos where they warned against downloading RedNote to replace TikTok. One user shared a video where they explained the "Chinese government" could have "access to your data" after you download the app, agree to the terms and conditions, and make an account.

Another user on TikTok said in their video about RedNote and the alleged risk that "RedNote is owned by the Chinese communist party." He also claimed that, in agreeing to the terms and conditions on RedNote, new U.S. users give the app "access to a treasure trove of data." While some new American users aren't concerned about that, others see how it could raise red flags for those who might want to ban the app.

american tiktok users installing a chinese app (rednote) directly on their phone bc of the tiktok ban is hilarious pic.twitter.com/F9rfqarCLv — 🐻‍❄️⁷ is happy (@userbfIy) January 13, 2025