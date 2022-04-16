In an August 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans saw Sammy pay tribute to his then-girlfriend of eight years, Pam Nizio, saying she was by his side when he was a Taco Bell employee wrestling in front of seven people.

Then he invited Pam into the ring and brandished a different kind of ring. “Pam, I’ve often wondered on this journey, what would I do without you?” he told his longtime love, as he got ready to pop the question. “And I wanna make sure I never have to find that out.”