Fans of 'The Unicorn' Think Shannon's Romance With Wade Is Doomed

Since it debuted in 2019, The Unicorn has combined comedy with poignant moments featuring death, mourning, and moving on. The CBS comedy picks up a while after Wade Felton (Walton Goggins) loses his wife to cancer . Though he's focused on raising his two daughters, his friends encourage him to get back out into the dating scene. After all, he's a "unicorn" aka an extremely eligible bachelor due to his widower status.

At the end of Season 1 and after a series of bad dates, Wade connected with a divorced woman named Shannon (Natalie Zea) . Fans were delighted when the character had a recurring role on the second season, but many are convinced that the two are about to break up after what happened on the Feb. 18 episode.

Is Shannon leaving 'The Unicorn'?

Though Wade and Shannon forged a strong connection with little drama or silly dating games, the two embarked on a long distance relationship on the Feb. 18 episode of the show — which usually never bodes well. The decision comes on the heels of Wade's attempt to improve Shannon's life by helping her ex-husband, Doug (David Sullivan), out.

When Wade tries to score bonus points with Shannon by helping her down-and-out ex-husband get a job, the plan backfires. Doug ends up getting work in Asheville, which is four hours away from where Wade lives. Without her ex's financial support, Shannon also realizes that she's priced out of her community. As she looks for a place to live, she notices that her son, Bert (Boone Nelson), is already deeply missing his dad.

While Wade thinks that the obvious solution is to ask Shannon to move in with him, he then realizes that Bert needs his dad nearby. He suggests that Shannon and Bert move to Asheville. Though Shannon thinks that Wade really is a "unicorn," due to his caring and problem-solving nature, she follows her ex to Asheville for the sake of her son.

