Can You Guess Which Southern City 'The Unicorn' Is Set In?

The Unicorn has returned and we finally get to tap in with the Felton family and their close-knit support system, but as showrunners dive deeper into the events of Season 2, some fans are wondering, where does the series take place ?

So, where does 'The Unicorn' take place?

According to reports, The Unicorn is based in Raleigh, N.C., a town that is familiar to show creator Grady Cooper, who grew up in the southern city. Series co-writer and longtime friend of Grady, Bill Martin told News Observer, “This show more than any other show we’ve worked on, we want it to feel real. We want the people to feel real. And there’s nothing like putting characters in a generic TV universe to remind you that you’re just watching a show.”

He continued, “And the fact that you have a guy, Walton, who is so clearly a product of the South, that we want to be as specific with the place as he is with the character. And every time we can place it in a real-world that has the texture and feel and smell of a real place, I think it just helps the show feel more legit.”

The series, which showrunner Peyton Reed (also a Raleigh native) says is reminiscent of The Andy Griffith Show, is based in North Carolina much like its predecessor, which was set in the fictitious town of Mayberry. He explained. “It kind of struck me, it does kind of have a modern-day aspect of The Andy Griffith Show. Andy Griffith was a widower raising a kid, it was like, OK that makes sense.”

He continued, “This show is basically an Andy Griffith Show fan club. Peyton and Walton both have a sick fascination with it and you know, somebody’s got to take the mantle — it’s been 55 years.”

Previously, Grady Cooper revealed that the real reason he is so in sync with Wade Felton’s character is because he is Wade Felton in real life. CBS series The Unicorn is based on the true-life events of Grady Cooper, a widower trying to navigate the single dad life one day at a time.

Grady told News Observer, “In my neighborhood, we have a really wonderful network of friends who were super supportive, and that’s kind of the premise of the show. Our friends were there while Jane was sick and also after. Sometimes the advice from the friends is unsolicited and not what you want to hear, but that’s also where the comedy comes in, too.”