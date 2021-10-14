Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Departs From the Band

The 54-year-old frontman is retiring from the band, citing physical and mental health issues. Of his difficult decision, Steve spoke with TMZ , saying, "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream."

"To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with." He concludes, "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans."

Now, this may seem very unexpected, but it's an outcome that Steve and the band have anticipated for several years. So, why is Steve leaving Smash Mouth?