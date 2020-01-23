We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-the-supernanny-married-1579805339239.jpg
Source: Michael Kovac/G

Is Jo Frost Married? The 'Supernanny' Star Is off the Market

By

From 2005 to 2011, Jo Frost — aka the "Supernanny" — helped parents of unruly kids gain back control of their households. The British parenting guru never failed to drastically improve the behavior of the children she encountered. 

And as of Jan. 1, it looks like Jo is back at it again. Fans will notice the reboot of Supernanny is a bit different than its first run on Lifetime. That's because instead of focusing on parents helping their naughty children, Jo will be tackling other common family issues as well.