Is Blumhouse's Newest Horror-Thriller 'The Black Phone' Streaming?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Black Phone.
Scott Derrickson's horror-thrillerThe Black Phone, based on the chilling story by Joe Hill, revolves around the abduction of Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy who discovers that he is able to communicate with the spirit of the Grabber's (Ethan Hawke) victims thanks to a strategically-located rotary phone. The Black Phone premiered at the Fantastic Fest on Sept. 25, 2021, instantly garnering raving reviews from critics and audiences alike. Is The Black Phone streaming?
Is 'The Black Phone' available on streaming platforms?
The Black Phone will arrive in cinemas on Friday, June 24, 2022. The movie is produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind horror hits like The Purge, Happy Death Day, and The Craft: Legacy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures, with no streaming platforms attached on either end.
The Black Phone is not yet available for streaming. Even worse, there's no word yet on which streaming giant intends to pick it up. If you want to catch the movie, your easiest bet is to go the old-fashioned route: purchase a ticket at the local theater and plunge yourself into what's cracked up to be one positively frightening experience.
What's 'The Black Phone' about?
The Black Phone deals with the mayhem brought on by an unspeakably cruel serial killer. Starring Ethan Hawke in the lead role, the movie captures 13-year-old Finney's attempts to break free from an apocalypse-proofed basement cell.
The movie is peppered with surreal elements. Take, for instance, the titular phone installed in the cell, or the absurd visions Finney's sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) starts to see after Finney's kidnapping.
It's no wonder movie buffs have already marked Friday, June 24, 2022, in their diaries.
"The Black Phone terrifies the most when it’s grounded in reality. Ethan Hawke’s performance is bone-chilling and Scott Derrickson crafts a tense atmosphere with some great jump scares. The paranormal bits partially rob the film of its thematic power, but I still enjoyed it overall," tweeted @NextBestPicture.
"I have seen nothing but good reviews for The Black Phone, so I’m officially starting Ethan Hawke’s Academy Awards campaign," tweeted @dilfsok.
"The Black Phone is basically the love child of It (2017) and Sinister that was raised by Insidious and Saw," tweeted @alyssabat.
Why is 'The Black Phone' rated R?
The Black Phone is comprised of sequences depicting brutal acts of violence, which likely necessitate an R rating on their own. The Black Phone also deals with drug use. Its use of bloody images and language are reflected in the R rating as well.
The Black Phone arrives in cinemas on Friday, June 24, 2022.