Is 'The Count of Monte Cristo' a True Story? Fans Are Wondering After Watching the New PBS Adaptation The life of Thomas-Alexandre Dumas inspired the novel. By Risa Weber Published April 7 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: PBS / Masterpiece

The story of The Count of Monte Cristo, written by Alexandre Dumas, has been retold in about 50 TV adaptations, according to Indie Wire. The newest version of the story, as of April 2026, is PBS's eight-part series of the same name.

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The mini-series, headed by Sam Claflin, follows the novel's tale of a falsely accused sailor exacting revenge on those who wronged him. Many viewers are wondering whether the tale is based on true events.

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'The Count of Monte Cristo' was inspired by the life of the author's father.

The book The Count of Monte Cristo is not a direct telling of real events, but it was strongly influenced and inspired by the life of the author's father, according to The Smithsonian. The book's story is about Edmond Dantès, a sailor who has just been promoted to ship captain and is planning to marry his sweetheart when he returns to land. However, envious parties claim that he is a Bonapartist (supporter of Napoleon).

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After being falsely accused, Edmond is sent to prison. In solitary confinement, he figures out who betrayed him and plans to exact revenge on his enemies.

The book is definitely not a direct retelling of real events, but the themes of money and power, corruption in French society, and revenge are at the center of both stories.

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The life of Thomas-Alexandre Dumas inspired 'The Count of Monte Cristo.'

Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, the father of author Alexandre Dumas, was born enslaved. He was the son of a disgraced nobleman and an enslaved woman, Mari-Cessette Dumas. He eventually became a successful officer in the French Army and France's first Black general. He was seen as a champion of liberty in the French Revolutionary Wars, per The Smithsonian.

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Napoleon became envious of Thomas-Alexandre's accomplishments, and he undercut them when speaking about the war. Thomas-Alexandre also questioned Napoleon's leadership and said that the needs of the people of France should be put above the wants of one man.

Thomas-Alexandre left the war effort but found bad fortune on his voyage back to France. He was captured and became a prisoner of war. His health declined while he was imprisoned, according to The Smithsonian. When he was finally released, he found that Napoleon had taken power. Napoleon took rights away from Black French citizens and forbade retired Black officers and soldiers from living in Paris.

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Thomas-Alexandre died five years after his capture, when his son, Alexandre Dumas, the future author of The Count of Monte Cristo, was only 3 years old.

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'The Count of Monte Cristo' was also inspired by a true-crime story.

An 1888 edition of the story credits a true-crime account of a French shoemaker named Picaud as the inspiration for the novel. Picaud was imprisoned after being falsely accused of being a spy. When he got out after seven years, he systematically killed those who had wronged them.