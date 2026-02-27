Hey! Where’s the Janitor in the 'Scrubs' Revival? Is He Coming Back? "It wouldn't be 'Scrubs' without him!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 27 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The ABC TV series Scrubs has officially been revived! The show returned to air with Season 10 premiering on Feb. 25, 2026, nearly 16 years after it originally ended. It was obviously refreshing for fans to see some of their favorite characters reprise their roles, including Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), Dr. Chris Turk (Donald Faison), Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), and Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley).

Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) also returned for Season 10 of Scrubs, making it feel like the show had never really left our TV screens, aside from the obvious change in character appearance. But there’s one big elephant in the room that fans can’t stop pointing out: The Janitor, played by Neil Flynn, is missing from the reboot. Naturally, viewers want to know: Will he return to Scrubs? Well, he’s already hinted at his status on the show, so keep reading to find out.

Is the Janitor coming back to 'Scrubs'?

Get excited, because the Janitor, played by Neil Flynn on Scrubs, will be returning later in the revival season, Season 10. While he wasn’t in the premiere episode, which aired on Feb. 25, 2026, you will get to see him later in the season.

Deadline confirmed Neil’s return to the show on Feb. 20, noting that he’d be reprising his role as the Janitor. The outlet later caught up with the actor during a red carpet interview, asking him how it felt to be part of the revival, with Neil saying it felt “wonderful.” He also added, “A lot of years have passed, but it doesn’t seem like that many. It started 25 years ago. That’s crazy, so that’s my favorite part about what we’re doing is seeing all the people.”

And that might just be some fans’ favorite part too, getting to see all the familiar faces come back together and pick up where they left off, sort of.

The show also confirmed Neil’s return on TikTok ahead of the Feb. 25 premiere, sharing a skit clip where the person holding the camera purposely drops their cup on the floor, says “oops,” and then looks at Neil like he’s supposed to pick it up. He then responds, “Yeah, I’m not cleaning that up.”

@official_scrubs Oh, he is SO back. Neil Flynn is scrubbing back in to Scrubs, new season premiering Wednesday 8/7c on ABC. All episodes streaming on Hulu. ♬ original sound - Scrubs

The text overlay on the video reads, “Neil Flynn is back,” and the caption adds, “Oh, he is SO back. Neil Flynn is scrubbing back in to Scrubs, new season premiering Wednesday 8/7c on ABC.” The post also mentions that all episodes will be streaming on Hulu. So, it’s safe to say the Janitor is definitely coming back to Scrubs!

Neil Flynn shares his favorite part about being on board for the #Scrubs revival pic.twitter.com/XUUOc8PN9N — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 24, 2026

Fans are crying tears of joy knowing the Janitor is coming back to Scrubs.

Neil’s character is one that keeps the show together, so not bringing him back would’ve felt super weird. Thankfully, he is returning, and fans couldn’t be happier. In the comment section of the TikTok mentioned above, one fan was clearly relieved, writing, “THANK GOD I HAVENT SEEN HIM AT ALL IN ANYTHING AND WAS WORRIED.”