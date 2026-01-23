No, Judy Reyes Won’t Be Leaving ‘High Potential’ to Film the ‘Scrubs’ Revival ABC accommodated her shooting schedule. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 23 2026, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGAS

Remakes and reboots aren't just for Hollywood studios scrambling to try and get people to watch whatever Netflix-ified versions of beloved franchises they have nostalgia for. TV series have been getting in on the action, too. Take the Scrubs revival, which has the show's original creator, Bill Lawrence, on deck, along with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, and, of course, Judy Reyes. Which has a lot of people asking: Will she be leaving High Potential so she can return to Scrubs?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Judy Reyes Leaving 'High Potential' for 'Scrubs'?

The Kaitlin Olson-led whodunnit comedy, High Potential, features the Scrubs star as one of the series leads: Lieutenant Selena Soto. After Morgan (Olson) assists Soto with her investigation surrounding the death of Anthony Acosta, she offers her a job as a consultant with the LAPD.

Reyes returned for the show's second season, with 18 episodes on deck. And early reporting indicates that the series is a hit with fans, which strongly suggests that the ABC crime comedy will indeed be brought back for a third batch of episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

While this is great news for everyone involved with High Potential, it has led to online speculation from fans that Reyes would have to ditch the show in order to be part of the Scrubs revival series. However, as Yahoo! reports, this isn't true, which means Reyes will be appearing on two high-profile ABC TV series.

Article continues below advertisement

"Judy Reyes is not leaving High Potential. While she is reprising her iconic role as Carla Espinosa in the Scrubs revival, her commitment there will be limited to recurring appearances," Yahoo! explained. Furthermore, the outlet explained that the network has managed her filming itinerary to ensure Reyes can be on both shows.

"ABC has already reportedly confirmed that special scheduling accommodations were made so Reyes could continue starring as Selena Soto in High Potential." Reyes appeared as Espinosa throughout the entirety of Scrubs's nine seasons, a role that earned her "two ALMA awards," Yahoo! penned, along with adoration from the show's fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Scrubbing back in. #Scrubs revival premieres February 25 on ABC. Stream all episodes on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/W6xA8XcXUD — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) November 25, 2025 Source: X | @scrubsabc

In the revival, Reyes will continue to perform her role as Sacred Heart Hospital's head nurse. Meanwhile, JD and Turk are still best friends who will lean on each other as they work in "a changed medical world." TVLine spoke with OG Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence's expectations for the series.

Article continues below advertisement

"My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the show] is. Whether they're still with us at the hospital or not. Due to Lawrence's deal with Warner Bros., he will not be serving as the Scrubs revival showrunner. That distinction will go to Aseem Batra, whose been a mainstay in the Scrubs writer's room for a long time.

There are some new cast members who'll be joining the show as well. Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer is set to come on board as Sibby, who is in charge of Sacred Heart's wellness program for staff members. There's also a new cast of interns played by Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow.

Article continues below advertisement

Scrubs alum Judy Reyes talks about her identity “I am not Black, I am Dominican” debate in her family. pic.twitter.com/5eZRdyswLm — greg (@mistergeezy) February 8, 2024 Source: X | @mistergeezy

One glaring omission will be Sam Lloyd, who played the hospital's downtrodden lawyer, Ted Buckland. The actor passed away at the age of 56 in 2020. Zach Braff said that an homage has been made to Lloyd, as per a suggestion from the show's production designer