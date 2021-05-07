Here's Why FOX Pulled the Remaining Episodes of 'The Moodys' This Season

Back in April, fans of The Moodys noticed something suspicious: FOX had pulled the last three episodes from the show's normal Thursday spot. Does this mean The Moodys is canceled ? Well, not exactly. The Moodys, which premiered in 2019, is a show about a family of five who reunite for the holidays in their hometown. While it seemed like a limited series, the show ended up getting renewed and the focus of the show pivoted to the family's everyday lives and relationships.

We're only five episodes into Season 2, but we haven't gotten any new episodes past April 22. So...what's going on?

Is 'The Moodys' canceled?

The Moodys has not been officially canceled. It looks like FOX switched up its Thursday night schedule and replaced The Moodys with the pop culture puppet comedy series called Let's Be Real. According to The Moodys' official Twitter page, the show is coming back June 6, and moving forward, will air on Sundays. FOX hasn't announced anything about a cancellation, nor a renewal for the series, so its fate is really up in the air right now.

Fans of the show have been understandably nervous and annoyed the show didn't come back right away. "It's a bummer there's no new episode of the The Moodys tonight @MoodysOnFOX," one person tweeted.

"So FOX really switched up The Moodys schedule. I don't like that," another viewer wrote.

While The Moodys isn't officially canceled, could it get canceled? Right now, the series has a solid but not spectacular score of 64 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a respectable 81 percent from the audience. The second season of The Moodys reportedly averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and garners 1.09 million viewers. When you compare this to its first season, it's actually down by 47 percent and 43 percent in demographic and viewership (respectively).

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, "It’s unclear if FOX will air the remaining episodes of The Moodys at some point but this move certainly doesn’t bode well for the show’s future. Though the show has not been officially cancelled, a third season renewal seems incredibly unlikely."

But with a great cast, you never know. The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, François Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, and Jay Baruchel. None of the cast has, by the way, discussed the show's current situation or whether or not it will be canceled (which isn't surprising — even if the actors knew that this is the last season, they're contractually obligated to stay mum about the news).