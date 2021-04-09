'The Moodys' Is Not Filmed in Chicago and Chicagoans Are Not Happy About It

Even though Chicago is basically its own character in The Moodys, the show is actually filmed in Canada, specifically in Montreal. Based on ProductionList.com, it seems that The Moodys’ second season filmed in Montreal starting in January 2021, although there are no more details about which specific streets.

However, for the first season, someone caught the production crew on camera making adjustments to the borough of Verdun in Montreal, so this is likely where the second season was filmed as well.

Because the first season took place over Christmas, the production crew had to redecorate the area to look like Christmas in October. Some people, however, were not happy with the production crew’s adjustments and shared the video to a Verdun Citizen Facebook Group.