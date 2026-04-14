Is 'The Testaments' About June’s Daughter From 'The Handmaid's Tale'? The drama is a spin-off of the Hulu original. By Niko Mann Published April 14 2026, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the new drama The Testaments on Hulu want to know if the TV show is about June’s daughter from The Handmaid's Tale, Hannah, aka Agnes. Hannah is the daughter of June and her husband, Luke, in The Handmaid's Tale, and she was kidnapped after her parents were taken hostage by Gilead and raised by Commander MacKenzie and his wife as Agnes MacKenzie.

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At the end of The Handmaid's Tale, June joined the resistance movement to find her daughter, Hannah, while she left her daughter with Nick — Nichole — in Canada. The new series has been much anticipated by fans, so is it about June's daughter, Hannah?

Source: Mega

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Is 'The Testaments' about June’s daughter?

Yes, The Testaments continues the story of June's daughter, Hannah, aka Agnes, who is played by Chase Infiniti. Hannah is living in Gilead as a teenager, and another teen in Gilead, Daisy, is also connected to June and the resistance movement. In the book by Margaret Atwood, Daisy is revealed to be June's youngest daughter, Nichole.

Elisabeth Moss played June in The Handmaid's Tale, and she is an executive producer on the spin-off. The producer explained Daisy's character in The Testaments. "Like, how do you get Daisy involved in the resistance in a way that is exciting for the new audience?" she said. "And the audience that is returning? Well, who is the leader of the resistance, right? ... ‘Isn’t it June?’ Like, who are you going to have, some other person come in and be that?”

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How long after 'The Handmaid's Tale' is 'The Testaments'? Does June appear in 'The Testaments'?

Elizabeth told Variety that The Testaments takes place four years after the original show ends. "So, Margaret put The Testaments 15 years ahead, but we don’t do that," she said. "I think it’s four years, so it’s not even that long." The producer also makes a cameo in The Testaments, and she explained why they decided to add her character in the new series.

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"It made more sense to have June in it, as opposed to she’s off in a completely different place, she said. "She’s still active in the world. It wasn’t a discussion of whether or not to do it.” The first episode features June in a cameo as she watches Nichole from afar while in Canada in a flashback scene. Nichole is then seen in Gilead as Daisy. She is later revealed to be the adoptive daughter of two murdered Mayday members, and June tells her that her parents' work made them targets of Gilead.