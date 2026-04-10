In 'The Testaments,' Daisy's Mission Into Gilead Raises Questions About Her Past We know who Daisy is, but there are mysteries surrounding her past. By Ivy Griffith Published April 10 2026, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Testaments. If you're a fan of The Handmaid's Tale and you've been jonesing for an update after that gut-wrenching season finale in 2025, you're in luck. The Testaments hit Hulu for streaming on April 8, 2026. The story of Gilead rages on, and we're about to see what happened four to five years after Boston is liberated and Gilead's foundations begin to shake.

Article continues below advertisement

In returning to Gilead, we see some old faces and some new. Among those old faces: Agnes (played by Chase Infiniti), Daisy (played by Lucy Halliday), and Aunt Lydia (played by Ann Dowd). Central to our story is Daisy's return to Gilead and the journey of awakening she embarks on as she explores her roots and the stories of her parents, whom she was raised without knowledge of. But what happened to her parents? Here's what we know.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Daisy's parents in 'The Testaments'?

To get the big question out of the way, yes. Daisy is Nichole, the daughter of June Osborne and Nick Minghella, as they shared stolen moments of connection amid their shared confinement in Gilead.

But she grew up not knowing who her parents were, raised by adoptive parents who hid her identity from her (via StyleCaster). However, her parents are killed and Daisy learns quickly that she is the near-legendary Baby Nichole who helped spark the revolution and for whom Gilead has been searching her whole life.

Article continues below advertisement

But what happened to her parents? If you're asking about June and Nick, we only know Nick's fate at the start of The Testaments. Nick was killed at the end of The Handmaid's Tale and never really got that redemption arc we all hoped for. And as for June, we'll have to wait and see.

But if you're asking about her adoptive parents, they were killed in a car bombing after they were targeted by agents of Gilead. Her aunt, Ava, brought her to the rebel group Mayday, where her identity was revealed and she learned that she was the daughter of the legendary June and Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Who are Daisy's real parents in 'The Testaments'?

As we have established, June and Nick are Daisy's biological parents. But what do we know about her adoptive parents, Neil and Melanie? Not a whole lot. We know that they hid her identity from her in the hope that it would keep her safe, but their death is the catalyst that propels Daisy into a decision that would bring her face-to-face with at least one other biological relative: her sister, Hannah, who goes by Agnes during her life in Gilead.

Article continues below advertisement

Agnes, as we recall from The Handmaid's Tale, was raised in a place of privilege and protection as a "future wife" of a commander. She attended school and was insulated from the more violent aspects of Gilead.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Does Daisy know Agnes is her sister?

As Daisy travels into Gilead to reconnect with her origins, she and Agnes will run into each other. But does Agnes know that Daisy is her sister? As far as we can tell, there's no awareness in the beginning that they share blood.